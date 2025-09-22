<i>Homebound</i> Actor Vishal Jethwa On Fighting His Insecurities: "People Are Judged For Not Speaking In English"

Director Neeraj Ghaywan's much-anticipated film Homebound has officially been chosen as India's entry for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category. After winning hearts at the Cannes Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival, the movie has drawn global attention for its deeply rooted Indian story and powerful performances by Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor.

At a recent press conference, the cast spoke candidly about how the film changed them personally. Vishal Jethwa revealed that Homebound taught him a powerful lesson in self-acceptance.

He said, "There are very few films that bring about a change within you after doing them. A lot of people find it difficult to accept their own identity. I feel that after doing this film, I have been able to accept myself the way I am. In India, people are often judged for not being able to speak English."

"So people who are not fluent with the language are in a spot where, when everyone is speaking in English, they feel left out because the moment you open your mouth, you are judged by your class. People who speak in English belong to a different class than people who speak only in Hindi. You are looked down upon. Maybe you are as talented and as deserving as the other person, but because of your language, you are judged," the Homebound actor further added.

Talking about his fears, Vishal went on to say, "I had this fear too. But Neeraj sir made me understand that a person's real strength lies in their identity and truth, not in the language they speak. You are here because of who you are, nothing less and nothing more. If I had tried to behave like a 'cool' or 'classy' guy, I wouldn't have been a part of this film."

Backing him up, Ishaan Khatter said the film proved that emotion and ideas matter more than language. He recalled how Vishal addressed audiences in Hindi at Toronto and Cannes, receiving thunderous applause.

"The message should have substance, no matter the language. We made a very rooted Indian film. Subtitles were there, but the message reached them," he said.

Homebound narrates the story of two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who aspire to secure a police job that promises them the dignity they have long been denied. As they get closer to their dream, growing desperation threatens their bond.

The film is scheduled to release in India on September 26.