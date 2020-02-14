Holy First Look! Robert Pattinson As The Batman Is Blowing The Internet's Mind

Highlights
Holy grand reveal, Batman. Director Matt Reeves has shared a dramatic video clip of Robert Pattinson in the bat-suit for upcoming film The Batman and the Internet is breaking. #TheBatman is this morning's top trend on Twitter and, once you've watched the teaser, it's easy to see why. The satisfyingly dark and moody clip is a camera test, as Matt Reeves tweeted, and unveils the newest Dark Knight in Gotham City - Robert Pattinson is all sharp jawline and brooding attitude, in the Christian Bale vein of Batmanism rather than the campy Adam West version or Ben Affleck's businessman in a cape. Needless to say, Twitter has the feels. But first, presenting Robert Pattinson as The Batman.
#TheBatman#CameraTesthttps://t.co/M1tAE2aTA1— Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) February 13, 2020
Twitter is beside itself with joy:
Ladies and Gentlemen , It's Finally Here, Our First Look at:— Afram Malki (@AframMalki) February 14, 2020
I think Robert Pattinson's #TheBatman suit is now my favorite. pic.twitter.com/lSq2e54qeG— Opcul (@Opcul_) February 14, 2020
I CANNOT BREATHE LOOK AT HIS JAWLINE !!!! #TheBatmanpic.twitter.com/dVCNdqL8FO— Tessa Netting (@tessanetting) February 14, 2020
I will never get over this. That jawline #TheBatmanpic.twitter.com/9TIoxMQLkj— Oracle (@4eyedRaven) February 14, 2020
The bat symbol on the suit prompted some speculation of this kind:
His Bat-symbol is made up of pieces of the gun that killed his parents...#thebatmanpic.twitter.com/6DenMkczRd— Mike Kalinowski (@MikeKalinowski) February 14, 2020
And also, many of us would like this to happen, please:
This Batman vs this Joker. #TheBatman#RobertPattinsonpic.twitter.com/3PE07uzygU— MaskyTheKlown (@ClownMasky) February 14, 2020
The response to the first look of Robert Pattinson, the latest in a string of actors to take the role of Gotham's caped crusader, should be gratifying for the makers of the film. Ben Affleck's first look prompted a blitz of 'Sad Batman' memes and reactions were largely critical. Previous screen Batmans include Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer and George Clooney.
Plot details of The Batman have not been revealed. The cast includes Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Paul Dano as Riddler and Colin Farrell as Penguin. The Batman will release in 2021.
Robert Pattinson, best-known for his breakout roles in Harry Potter and the Twilight films, has since picked darker and more dramatic films. He was last seen in 2019 films The Lighthouse, with Willem Dafoe, and The King, co-starring Timothee Chalamet.