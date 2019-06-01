Robert Pattinson Replaces Ben Affleck As The New Batman: Reports

Robert Pattinson photographed at the Marrakech International Film Festival. (Image courtesy AFP)

Robert Pattinson has been chosen as the new Batman, beating out several other actors, including Nicholas Hoult, to play the Caped Crusader, Variety said Friday. The 33-year-old Twilight heartthrob is set to play the vigilante superhero in a standalone movie called The Batman, under the direction of Matt Reeves, who was behind the last two Planet Of The Apes sequels, the entertainment magazine said. Filming is slated to start in the coming months with a release date expected in June 2021.

A Warner Bros spokeswoman would not confirm the news to AFP, saying only: "I can confirm that we are in negotiations." Robert Pattinson's agent did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Robert Pattinson, who shot to fame as teenage vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga, has avoided the spotlight in recent years, evolving from a teenage heartthrob to an indie darling.

He recently starred in acclaimed French director Claire Denis's sci-fi mystery High Life, which earned him critical praise.

He also stars in The Lighthouse, a dark fantasy horror film that was also well received at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

As Batman, Robert Pattinson will be replacing Ben Affleck who retired from the role after playing Bruce Wayne in 2016's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017's Justice League.