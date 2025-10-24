Jennifer Lawrence Once Fed Robert Pattinson Food From Her "Trash", Fans Shocked

Jennifer Lawrence recently shared a food anecdote involving her co-star, Robert Pattinson, that has left fans shocked. During an appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show' on October 17, the actress narrated how Robert once happened to drop by for a casual visit and ended up eating an unexpected meal. She revealed that she was simply relaxing with her friends when Robert got in touch with her: "I had my girlfriends over. We were in our pyjamas. We were watching Little Women. It was December." She recalled that she got a call from Robert, who had just got done with something a block away from her.

Since he was close by, she invited him over. She described him as "one of the girls," adding that, "He wants to gossip. He just is one of the gals." Jennifer Lawrence also clarified that she feels "very maternal" towards Robert Pattinson and compared him to her daughter in the sense that she feels he won't take proper care of himself. She stated, "He's a great father. He's a professional. He shows up on time. But I wouldn't trust that he put a coat on. He's not going to eat on time."

When he arrived where she was staying, he asked her if there was any food since he was very hungry. She assured him that she did. But only after inviting him in did she realise the only food she had was in the trash. She narrated, "So while he was in the bathroom, I was just pulling food out of my garbage can." Jennifer's girlfriends were shocked at what she was doing, but she shrugged them off uncertainly. As Robert dug into the food, she said they were "all just kinda watching him eat this trash." That's not all. After finishing what he was given, he asked if there was more food. Jennifer replied, "Well, there is, but it's in the garbage." As per her account, Robert said he didn't mind. "He just pulled it out of the trash and just kept eating it," she stated.

On hearing the story, Graham Norton quipped that Robert Pattinson "Sounds like the ideal house guest."

The clip has gone viral, and the anecdote has taken the internet by storm. People have a lot to say about it. Many have wondered whether the food was really in the trash or simply in takeout containers kept for throwing away. Others have criticised the alleged waste of food implied in the story. Some thought the account was funny, while others found it off-putting. Read some of the reactions below:

"If she's going for relatable, she failed."

"This whole story sounds like a fever dream."

"That's one way to feed a friend."

"If she feels so maternal towards him, why would she feed him from the bin???"

"How much perfectly edible food was thrown away here?"

"At this point, I just hope 'trash' means something different in the celebrity world. 'It's in the trash' maybe just means 'it is in the second kitchen/floor/wing of the castle, that I never use'. Or 'trash' is just cold food that then lives on in the fridge until the private chef cleans it out the next day?"

"I don't think this story is true. Jennifer is very entertaining, though."

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson star together in Die My Love, a psychological black comedy-drama film that will be released next month.