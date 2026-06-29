Microdramas Are Making Billions, But Writers Say The Pay Is Shocking

A new form of entertainment called microdramas is now one of the fastest growing trends in Hollywood, attracting millions of viewers with episodes being one to three minutes long. Some actors are said to be earning impressive incomes, leading many to see microdramas as a fresh source of work at a time when Hollywood continues to face challenges.

While the format is growing in popularity, not everyone is benefiting equally. Many writers and industry professionals say the pay for creating these shows remains much lower around $5000 to 7000 per script. Although some believe earnings could improve as big studios enter the market, others feel the current rates are too low to make microdramas a reliable career option.

An agent told Page Six, “We had a writer pass on a deal because she's like, ‘I can make more money babysitting.' I think they're starting to have an openness, but they do everything in house. They have in house writers who are salaried who they just pay to do this full time.”

While some actors are becoming well known through microdramas, that success does not always help them get roles in traditional Hollywood films or TV shows. According to reports, some casting professionals and agencies still do not see microdrama stars as leading actors. One agent reportedly shared that a popular actor from the microseries industry met with the agency but was later considered “not leading man material.”

Arise Artists Agency, founded by former A3 partner Brian Cho two years ago, created a New Media department led by Harriette Feliz to focus on growing digital content, including microseries. Feliz said the agency sees these short form shows as a valuable starting point for new actors.

According to her, some clients who began their careers in microseries have already started working in traditional films and television. She believes the format gives young performers on set experience and opportunities that were much harder to find a decade ago.

As per Variety reports, the microdrama business is growing at a very fast pace and is estimated to earn around $26 billion a year by 2030. The industry is already worth $7 billion in China and markets outside China are expected to generate $10 billion next year alone. The business has expanded rapidly, as revenue is rising from $500 million in 2021 to $7 billion in 2024.

In China, microdramas became so popular last year that they earned more money than the country's domestic movie box office for the first time. The global microdrama market has earned $1.4 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to $9.5 billion by 2030.