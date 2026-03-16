Hollywood Leaves Oscars 2026 Theatre Dirty, Internet Shreds Viral Pic: "One Bottle After Another"

The 98th Academy Awards took place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. One Battle After Another emerged as the night's biggest winner with six Oscars. After the ceremony, a picture shared on X sparked a sea of opinions.

The picture shows an empty Dolby Theatre littered with bottles, popcorn buckets, and food packets. It went viral quickly, with many social media users slamming Hollywood celebrities for their poor hygiene and setting a bad precedent.

One user wrote: "Rich people leaving their dirt for poor people, as always."

Another quipped: "They're so refined and classy. Much superior to normal people."

Taking a cheeky nod to the night's biggest winner, One Battle After Another, a user posted the witty line: "It's One Bottle After Another."

It's One Bottle After Another — Tim G (@tweettinytim) March 16, 2026

Taking a dig at celebrities who advocate for environmental preservation, another user wrote: "Aren't some of them environmentalists? Where's all that 'protect the planet' energy now?"

Aren't some of them environmentalists?



Where's all that 'protect the planet' energy now? — TheoFlipLife (@Theofliplife) March 16, 2026

Sharing a firsthand experience, one user commented: "I cleaned theaters after a few sneak previews in college. It is tedious and sometimes unpleasant, which is why I always pick up my garbage and throw it out after leaving a screening—as a courtesy to the employees but also to the next audience. Who wants to sit in a dirty theater?"

I cleaned theaters after a few sneak previews in college. It is tedious & sometimes unpleasant, which is why I always pick up my garbage & throw it out after leaving a screening - as a courtesy to the employees but also to the next audience. Who wants to sit in a dirty theater? — JFromAZ (@JFromAZ) March 16, 2026

Another comment read: "The cleanup crew deserves an Oscar."

Oscar 2026 Highlights

Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another won six Oscars—the highest tally of the night—out of 13 nominations. The Leonardo DiCaprio starrer took home awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Casting, and Best Editing, cementing its position as the winner of the night.

It was followed by Ryan Coogler's Sinners with four wins and Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein with three.

Sinners, which led the race with 16 nominations, won Best Actor, Original Screenplay, Original Score, and Cinematography.