<i>Holland</i> Star Nicole Kidman Reveals She Does Not Consider Herself To Be A Movie Star

After Babygirl, Nicole Kidman is back with her thriller titled Holland. Set against the backdrop of an eerie town in Holland, the mysterious film has Nicole Kidman, Gael García Bernal, and Matthew Macfadyen in the lead. It is directed by Mimi Cave.

Nicole also takes over the role of an executive producer in the film.

The plot revolves around a seemingly perfect family unit, that has too many twisted circumstances underneath.

Nicole recently spoke about how her character, Nancy Vandergroot, a teacher, helped her to show off her capabilities as an actor.

At the Holland Global Press Conference, she said, "I call myself a character actress. I don't consider myself sort of a movie star kind of thing. I love creating characters and that was what Mimi and I talked about, is how to create her as a character. The accent was a huge part of it as well and I think also there's an innocence that I found appealing. And then a sense of wonder, which I hadn't had the chance to do."

She further added, "I just love exploring. We're very lucky if we can try things and I'm in a position where I get to try things. I also get to support other people who want to be on that similar path of exploring and trying things artistically and finding the same people behind the camera that do that as people in front of the camera. Because it's a magnificent gift of a journey that we're all on. And I never forget how glorious that is, because there are so many people that don't get to do that in their lives. And we do. I never take it for granted."

Nicole's character Nancy believes she lives in the best place on earth. Her husband Fred (Macfayden) is an optometrist who travels quite frequently.

Nancy opens up to her fellow teacher colleague on not being too sure about her husband's work trips and the two get on a mission to unearth what really is going on.

Holland dropped on Amazon Prime Video on March 27, 2025.