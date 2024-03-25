Holi 2024: Spot Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Pics Shared By Navya Naveli Nanda From Their Holika Dahan Celebrations

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: navyananda)

A day before the festival of colors, the Bachchans and the Nandas came together to celebrate holika dahan. In several pictures shared by Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and her uncle Abhishek, the Bachchan family including Aishwarya Rai can be spotted celebrating the festival in the lawn of their Mumbai home. The photo album features Navya posing with the bonfire while the Ghoomer star can be seen closely monitoring the fire burning. In another photo we see Navya applying colors on the face of her uncle Abhishek Bachchan. Navya captioned the post as, "Holika Dahan."

Take a look at her post below:

Now see what Abhishek Bachchan posted:

Last year, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Navya Naveli Nanda was asked about her decision to not pursue acting despite her family background in the film industry. She replied, "Well, I also come from a business family too. So, I was very clear that (I don't want to join acting and do this). At the end of college, I realised that this is what I wanted to do."

Navya Naveli Nanda was recently seen in her podcast What The Hell Navya Season 2 with her grandmother, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the sports drama Ghoomer. He shared the screen space with Saiyami Kher in the film. On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II. The film, directed by Mani Ratnam, also featured Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala in prominent roles.