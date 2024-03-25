Holi 2024: Farhan-Shibani, Parents-To-Be Ali-Richa At Javed Akhtar's Celebrations

Farhan-Shibani, Ali-Richa pictured at the celebrations

Like ever year, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi hosted a grand holi party for their friends and family members in Mumbai. The film veterans were captured in their festive best. Dressed in white, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi posed for the shutterbugs. They were pictured putting colours on each other's faces. Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani's son Farhan Akhtar arrived at the party with wife Shibani Dandekar. Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar also joined the celebrations. The guest list included Dia Mirza with son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, Nandita Das, Rahul Bose, Neena Gupta, Ila Arun, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha. Shaitaan actor Jyothika, Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle were also spotted at the party. Take a look at the pictures here:

Divya Dutta, who attended the party, shared an inside video on her Instagram as well. Sharing the video, she wrote, "It's not complete without being here!!! Happiest holi..with @javedjaduofficial @azmishabana18 @babaazmi @tanveazmi .( the most gracious hosts) Family and friends... colours with my loved ones!!!!Happy holi you all!!" Take a look:

Shibani Dandekar, who is co-producing the Netflix series Dabba Cartel with Farhan Akhtar, shared a few pictures with Jyothika, Shabana Azmi on her Instagram feed. FYI, Jyothika and Shabana Azmi play pivotal roles in the upcoming series. Sharing the pictures, Shibani wrote, "Happy holi'ing with my Dabba Cartel ladies." Take a look:

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment made headlines with their Don 3 announcement post. The makers also made it official that Ranveer Singh will play the titular role in the film, which will hit the theatres in 2025.