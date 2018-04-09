Hindi Medium China Box Office: Irrfan Khan's Film 'Packs A Solid Total' With Over Rs 138 Crore

#HindiMedium packs a SOLID TOTAL in *extended opening weekend* in China... Crosses *lifetime biz* [India] in weekend... Will be interesting to see how it fares on weekdays...

Wed $ 3.42 mn

Thu $ 6.29 mn

Fri $ 6.05 mn

Sat $ 3.82 mn

Sun $ 1.74 mn

Total: $ 21.32 mn [ 138.42 cr]