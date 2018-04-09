Hindi Medium China Box Office: Irrfan Khan's Film 'Packs A Solid Total' With Over Rs 138 Crore

Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium released in China on Thursday

Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in Hindi Medium (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. In China, it has 'crossed the lifetime business' of India collection
  2. Hindi Medium has so far earned Rs 138.42 crore
  3. Hindi Medium is the third Bollywood film to release in China this year
Irrfan Khan's 2017 hit film Hindi Medium, which got a good start at the China box office, has earned over Rs 138 crore so far, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Hindi Medium released in China on Thursday and over the weekend, it 'crossed the lifetime business' of what the film earned at the Indian box office. "Hindi Medium packs a solid total in extended opening weekend in China. Crosses lifetime business [India] in weekend. Will be interesting to see how it fares on weekdays. Wednesday $ 3.42 million, Thursday $ 6.29 million, Friday $ 6.05 million, Saturday $ 3.82 million, Sunday Rs 1.74 million. Total: $ 21.32 million [Rs 138.42 crore]," Mr Adarsh tweeted.

Here's how much Hindi Medium has made in China.
 

Hindi Medium is 2018's third Bollywood film to release in China, after Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar and Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Aamir's 2015 blockbuster Dangal, put up in China last year, did a phenomenal business. "Dangal, Secret Superstar, Bajrangi Bhaijaan (and) now, Hindi Medium starts with a big bang in China. Collects a whopping $3.39 million (Rs. 22.06 crore) on Day 1. Slowly and gradually, Indian films are getting a firm foothold in China," Taran Adarsh had tweeted.
 

Hindi Medium, also starring Pakistani actress Saba Qamar, was a satire on Indian education system. It won two Filmfare Awards, including Best Film and Best Actor for Irrfan Khan. Hindi Medium released in India last May. It was directed by Saket Chaudhary and also starred Deepak Dobriyal and Amrita Singh in pivotal roles.
 

