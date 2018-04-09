Hindi Medium China Box Office: Irrfan Khan's Film 'Packs A Solid Total' With Over Rs 138 Crore

Highlights
- In China, it has 'crossed the lifetime business' of India collection
- Hindi Medium has so far earned Rs 138.42 crore
- Hindi Medium is the third Bollywood film to release in China this year
Here's how much Hindi Medium has made in China.
#HindiMedium packs a SOLID TOTAL in *extended opening weekend* in China... Crosses *lifetime biz* [India] in weekend... Will be interesting to see how it fares on weekdays...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 9, 2018
Wed $ 3.42 mn
Thu $ 6.29 mn
Fri $ 6.05 mn
Sat $ 3.82 mn
Sun $ 1.74 mn
Total: $ 21.32 mn [ 138.42 cr]
#Dangal... #SecretSuperstar... #BajrangiBhaijaan... Now #HindiMedium starts with a BIG BANG in China... Collects a WHOPPING $ 3.39 million [ 22.06 cr] on Day 1 [Wed]... Slowly and gradually, Indian films are getting a firm foothold in China.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 5, 2018
Hindi Medium, also starring Pakistani actress Saba Qamar, was a satire on Indian education system. It won two Filmfare Awards, including Best Film and Best Actor for Irrfan Khan. Hindi Medium released in India last May. It was directed by Saket Chaudhary and also starred Deepak Dobriyal and Amrita Singh in pivotal roles.