Hindi Medium Actress Saba Qamar And Azeem Khan Call Off Wedding: 'Have Never Met Him In My Life'

Hindi Medium actress Saba Qamar and entrepreneur Azeem Khan have called off their wedding. On Friday, Saba Qamar shared a statement on her Instagram profile and revealed that she has "never met" Azeem Khan in her life and that they were "only connected over the phone." Saba, who is a renowned Pakistani actress, talked about "bitter realities" in her post, where she announced her decision to call off her wedding with Azeem Khan. She wrote: "Hi everyone, I have a very important announcement to make, due to a lot of personal reasons I have decided to call it off with Azeem Khan, 'WE ARE NOT GETTING MARRIED NOW.' Hope you guys will support my decision just like you all have been supporting me always, and I guess it's never too late to realise the bitter realities!" Saba Qamar added: "I also wanted to clear ONE IMPORTANT thing that is: I have never met Azeem Khan in my life, we were only connected over the phone. It's a very hard time on me right now but as we all know 'THIS TOO SHALL PASS' Insha Allah. Much love to you all!"

A few hours after Saba Qamar called off her wedding with Azeem Khan, he shared a note on Instagram where he took "full accountability" for their split. "Saba, you have the most amazing soul and you deserve all the happiness in the universe. May God bless you with all the success and love. Difficult roads often led to beautiful destinations. And yes, I would like to take full accountability of this breakdown," he wrote.

Saba Qamar and Azeem Khan's wedding reports started doing the rounds on the Internet after he dropped a loved-up comment on one of her posts that read: "Let's get married? This year." Replying to his comment, Saba had written: "Qubool hai." Saba has now disabled comments on this post. The actress had reportedly confirmed rumours about her wedding in an interview earlier this year.

Saba Qamar is popular in India for her performance opposite late actor Irrfan Khan in the 2017's Hindi Medium. She is best-known for featuring in television shows like Maat, Main Aurat Hoon, Jinnah Ke Naam and Thakan. She has also starred in Pakistani films such as Manto and Lahore Se Aagey.