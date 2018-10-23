Hina Khan says Playing Komolika In Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Is 'Not A Risk'

Hina Khan in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Komolika's character is yet to be introduced on the show Hina says she'll play a positive lead after Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 The word stereotype is out of my dictionary: Hina Khan

Hina Khan, who has some big shoes to fill as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, says playing a negative character after playing a positive lead protagonist onscreen for eight years is "not a risk," reports Mumbai Mirror. Hina Khan became a household name as Akshara of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai from 2009 to 2016. And now, after taking a short break from fictional soaps, Hina Khan is all set to return as Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's recently revived TV series. "I really don't think playing Komolika after Akshara is a risk. As I said, the word stereotype is out of my dictionary and I have proved that time and again. And I will prove it again," she told Mumbai Mirror. Komolika was immortalised on the small screen by actress Urvashi Dholakia in the original TV series.

Hina Khan, who featured in reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 11 in between to the soaps, also said she will play a positive lead again after Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 to prove that "a character doesn't define a show, but the performance does."

"If you do a positive doesn't mean you have to keep doing a positive! As in fact doing a negative is as big or even bigger! It is your performance which will speak," Hina Khan said, adding, "Sadly, this is the problem with our industry, we tend to think that positive leads are better than negative leads, but no it's not like that. As in fact both are important."

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 premiered almost one month ago and Komolika is yet to make a full-fledged entrance. The showrunners only recently shared a snippet of Hina Khan as Komolika, which went crazy viral on social media.

Hina Khan told Mumbai Mirror that she is up-to-date with the show's plot and said that Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan, as protagonists Prerna and Anurag, respectively, "Are doing a great job."

Can't wait for Komolika's entry in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2!