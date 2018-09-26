Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Twist Makes Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar ROFL

A still from Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 (courtesy YouTube)

The morning after Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 premiered on television, Ekta Kapoor chanced upon a spoof of the show's promo, which hilariously references Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Ekta couldn't deprive her fans of the good laugh she had and shared it on her social media accounts. Ekta's caption said it all - "Hahahahaha this is tooooo funny!" she wrote. Meanwhile, Karan Johar, who made his debut as a director with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai loved it too! "Hahaha! Fab," he tweeted on Ekta's post. However, a response is still awaited from Shah Rukh Khan - the common factor joining the dots in the spoof.

Watched Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? Remember how Anjali's red dupatta flew out to Tina in what can be best described as a dramatic culmination in her good-bye scene? Watch how something similar unfolds with Prerna and Anurag in the scene 10 years later.

It's not unknown that Ekta Kapoor has successfully roped in Shah Rukh Khan for the promotions of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. It was Shah Rukh who introduced Erica Fernandes as Prerna and Parth Samthaan as Anurag in the first promo. Meanwhile, Urvashi Dholakia just confirmed Hina Khan as the new face of Komolika. Meanwhile in the premiere of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 yesterday, the main characters were introduced in an episode which was strikingly similar to Kasautii Zindagii Kay first episode aired in October 2001.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 airs on Star Plus tonight at 8.