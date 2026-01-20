Hina Khan Recalls 'Very Low' 2016 Moment With Her Late Father: "Cried In His Arms Right Before This Selfie"

Hopping onto the 2016 Instagram trend, Hina Khan shared a series of pictures in a carousel. One of the pictures particularly caught the Internet's attention.

It was a selfie where Hina Khan is seen with her father, Aslam Khan.

The text on the picture read, "I was very low and cried in his arms right before this selfie. Uff, the memories are still so fresh."

Some other throwback pictures feature her trips to London and Zurich with her now-husband, Rocky Jaiswal, and her parents, along with travel pictures from Hong Kong to Paris to Goa, and her first Live Arijit Singh concert.

Have a look here:

About Hina Khan And Her Father Aslam Khan

Hina Khan lost her father on April 20, 2021. He died of a heart attack. Hina Khan was in Kashmir, shooting for a project, when her father died. After returning from Kashmir, Hina had tested positive for COVID-19 and couldn't take part in her father's funeral.

After her father's death in 2021, Hina Khan shared a post in which she mentioned that due to COVID-19, she was not able to take care of her mother.

She had captioned the post, "A Helpless Daughter. Who can't even be with her mother to comfort her, when she needs her the most..Dear people, times are tough, very tough for not just us, but everyone around. But there's a saying, Tough times don't last, Tough people do.. And I am, was, and will always be my Daddy's Strong Girl. Send in your prayers plz Let there be light.Dua."

Hina Khan's Cancer Journey

Hina Khan was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in June 2024. Taking to her Instagram, the actor revealed the heartbreaking news to her fans. "Despite the challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well," read her statement.

From hospital visits and painful treatment to losing her hair to chemotherapy and overcoming fear in the hospital, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor continued to share her journey with her fans. Not only did she share the hard parts, but she also revealed how the support of her family and friends gave her hope in tough times.