Himesh Reshammiya's Father Vipin Reshammiya Dies At 87

"He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, wisdom, cherished memories and timeless music," read a statement from Vipin Reshammiya's family

Himesh Reshammiya's Father Vipin Reshammiya Dies At 87
A throwback photo of Himesh Reshammiya with his dad. (courtesy: HimeshReshammiyaOnline)

Singer-music composer Himesh Reshammiya's father and veteran music director Vipin Reshammiya died on Wednesday, September 18, at the age of 87. Vipin Reshammiya's family released a statement that read, "It is with profound grief that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved father Shri Vipin Reshammiya on 18th September, 2024. A kind soul with a heart full of love, his presence lit up the lives of all who knew him. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, wisdom, cherished memories and timeless music." Vipin Reshammiya's final rites will take place on Thursday (September 19) at 11.30 am at Oshiwara Crematorium, Mumbai.

According to news agency ANI, Vipin Reshammiya died at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where he had reportedly been admitted due to breathing difficulties and age-related health complications.

Vipin Reshammiya had composed scores for films like the 1988 release Insaf Ki Jung, the 2014 release The Xpose, starring his son Himesh Reshammiya in the lead role, and Teraa Surroor.

Vipin Reshammiya's son Himesh is also a composer. He started his career as a music composer and made his acting debut with the 2007 film Aap Kaa Surroor. He has also judged many singing reality shows on television including Indian Idol, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge, Sur Kshetra and Music Ka Maha Muqqabla. Apart from being a singer, Himesh Reshammiya is also a music director, songwriter, producer, and an actor. He has featured in films like Aap Kaa Surroor, Karzzzz, Radio, Kajraare, Damadamm!, Khiladi 786 and Teraa Surroor, to name a few.

(With inputs from ANI)

