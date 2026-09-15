Himesh Reshammiya Back With Vikram Bhatt After 13 Years For <i>1920: Cold Winter</i>

Himesh Reshammiya is returning to Vikram Bhatt's horror world after more than a decade. The music composer has come on board for 1920: Cold Winter, which will be directed by Vikram Bhatt. The upcoming horror film, starring Ahan Shetty and Anya Singh, will also be shot in Mussoorie during the winter months.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Music composer Himesh Reshammiya has signed the film. Vikram Bhatt's horror films are known not just for jump scares and scary visuals but also for soulful music. 1920: Cold Winter is no exception. This time, he really wanted the music to stand out and hence, he approached Himesh. Himesh Reshammiya was too happy to join hands with Vikram after a long time and signed on the dotted line.”

This reunion comes 13 years after Vikram and Himesh last worked together on Dangerous Ishhq (2012). Their other collaborations include Footpath (2003), Fear (2007) and Red: The Dark Side (2007). 1920: Cold Winter will be their fifth film together.

The collaboration also extends beyond Himesh composing the music. According to the publication, his music label, Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, has acquired the music rights of 1920: Cold Winter.

The source further revealed, “Himesh Reshammiya's music label, Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, has bagged the music rights of the film. The label will also release songs from other films for which Himesh is composing the music, including the Emraan Hashmi-starrer Gunmaaster G9, the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Anil Sharma's Utkarsh Sharma-Arjun Rampal starrer Arjun Naga.”

Unlike several of Vikram's earlier projects that were filmed in Ooty, 1920: Cold Winter will be shot in Mussoorie. Another source told Bollywood Hungama, “Vikram Bhatt has shot for many of his films in Ooty. But for 1920: Cold Winter, he'll be filming in Mussoorie."

"Moreover, the shoot takes place in the winter season at the end of the year, which will be perfect as per the film's requirement," added the source.