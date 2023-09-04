Hi Anisha Padukone, The Internet Wants Kenya Pics With Deepika And Ranveer Singh

Image was shared by Anisha Padukone. (Courtesy: anishapadukone)

Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone is having the best time of her life in Kenya. How do we know? Anisha has announced it on Instagram with a set of stunning pictures. Latest stop: Maasai Mara National Reserve. From the majestic lion to giraffes playing in the wild, Anisha's safari album screamed travel goals from miles away. Along with the images, Anisha wrote, “Into the wild” and added a bunch of hashtags: “wildlife”, “safari” and “Kenya” among others. Anisha's post comes days after pics of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh with fans in Kenya went viral on social media (more on that later). After Anisha's latest post, fans requested her to share some photographs of Deepika and Ranveer as well. A user wrote, “Are there any pictures of Deepika please that you can share with us?” Another added, “Wow…Anisha, please post some pics with Deepika and Ranveer.” A fan said, “Lovely pictures Anisha…please share some with Deepika and Ranveer.” A person said, “Pakudone sisters.”

Check out the post here:

The photos of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in question were clicked inside an elevator. In the pics, Ranveer and Deepika are seen dressed in athleisure as they smile at the camera. The photographs were widely shared by fan pages on social media. One such fan page tweeted the pictures saying: “Update: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone captured in Kenya today. Enjoy.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is enjoying the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The Karan Johar film also stars Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

Up next, Ranveer Singh will play Don in Farhan Akhtar's film. He will be stepping into the big shoes of Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. Following the announcement of the much-awaited project, Ranveer Singh shared a bunch of childhood pictures and a gratitude note. The actor wrote, "As a child, I fell in love with the movies, and like the rest of us, watching and worshipping Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan - the two G.O.A.Ts of Hindi Cinema. I dreamed of growing up to be like them. They are the very reason I wanted to become an actor and a 'Hindi film hero'. Their impact and influence on my life cannot be overstated. They've shaped the person and actor that I am. Taking their legacy forward is a manifestation of my childhood dream. Dreams do come true, we know now. I understand what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the 'Don' dynasty. I hope the audience gives me a chance and showers me with love, the way they have for numerous characters over the past so many years.”

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. She also has Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Deepika Padukone will also make a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.