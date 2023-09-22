Vijay Varma Flips Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Dialogue And It Applies To Him Perfectly

Vijay Varma in a still from Jaane Jaan. Courtesy: VijayVarma)

Hey Shah Rukh Khan fans, we need your attention here. Reason? The actor's superhit dialogue, “Jab main villain banta hoon na,” from Jawan has got some competition. Courtesy: Vijay Varma. The actor, whose film Jaane Jaan with Kareena Kapoor released on Netflix this week, has tweaked the killer lines from SRK's Jawan in an Instagram post. Vijay Varma, who predominantly plays negative roles, for a change has stepped into the shoes of a hero in Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan. He plays Mumbai police detective Karan Anand in the mystery thriller. To celebrate the love and appreciation coming his way, Vijay Varma decided to flip the lines from Jawan and wrote, “Main jab hero banta hoon na…” He added, “#JaaneJaan…Thank you for the crazy love…big hug.” Vijay Varma has also shared two stills of his character in the film. A quick recap for context – Vijay Varma played a murderer in Lust Stories 2. Before that, he was seen as a serial killer pretending to be a nice professor and husband in Dahaad. He was an abusive husband in Alia Bhatt's Darlings. This is not it. The actor has also portrayed negative roles in the series Mirzapur and She.

Vijay Varma's post became an instant hit on social media. Many thought the pictures gave “Harry Potter” and “Main Hoon Na” vibes. FYI: When Karan Anand lands in Kalimpong station he compares it to Hogwarts.

A fan wrote, “Harry Potter” feels ki jagah, “Main Hoon Na” feels bolte! Lol.” Another person said, “Harry Potter x Main Hoon Na.”

Giving a shout out to Vijay Varma's acting chops, a user commented, “What a talented actor you are, Bollywood is blessed to have you.”

“Jawan se kahkar ye train bhi hijack karvani padegi [Will have to ask Jawan to hijack this train],” read a comment.

A fan said, “Okay but you as a villain.”

Jaane Jaan also stars Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is based on the third novel of Keigo Higashino's Detective Galileo series, The Devotion of Suspect X. It is streaming on Netflix.

Jaane Jaan marks the second collaboration between Vijay Varma and Sujoy Ghosh. The duo previously worked together in Lust Stories 2. Tamannaah Bhatia was also a part of the project.

Moving forward, Vijay Varma has another murder mystery lined up. He will star in Murder Mubarak, headlined by Karisma Kapoor.