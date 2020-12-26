Here's Why Ranveer Singh And 'Big Brother' Mahesh Babu Are Trending

Ranveer Singh shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ranveersingh )

Ranveer Singh and Mahesh Babu occupied the top spot on the list of trends on Saturday, courtesy their latest advertisement shoot. The duo, who are the brand ambassadors of soft drink Thums Up, will be seen together soon in a promotional video for the brand. On Saturday, Ranveer Singh shared a post for the south superstar, in which he was all praise for him. Posting a BTS picture from the sets of their commercial shoot, Ranveer Singh wrote: "One of the finest gentlemen I have had the privilege to collaborate with. Our interactions are always enriching. Love and respect to big brother, Mahesh Garu."

Reacting to Ranveer Singh's post, Mahesh Babu wrote: "It was great working with you brother Ranveer. The feeling is mutual."

Ranveer Singh and Mahesh Babu have been the brand ambassadors of Thums Up for quite some time now but it is the first time that the duo will feature together onscreen for the brand.

Earlier on Friday, Ranveer Singh teased his fans about the aforementioned commercial by sharing snippets from it. Take a look at his posts here:

In terms of work, Ranveer Singh made his debut in Bollywood with Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010 and went on to feature in films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Gully Boy. The actor's upcoming films are '83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. He has a SS Rajamouli-directed film and a Parasuram-directed film lined up.