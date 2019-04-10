Here's Why Nick Jonas, Karan Johar And Student Of The Year 3 Are Trending

All Nick Jonas had to do was start following Karan Johar on Instagram

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 10, 2019 15:06 IST
Nick Jonas in Student Of The Year 3? (Courtesy nickjonas)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The Internet suddenly spotted Nick following KJo on Instagram
  2. KJo also follows Nick on Instagram
  3. Nick and Priyanka married in December last year

Nick Jonas and Karan Johar found themselves plonked on the list of trends on Wednesday as the Internet spotted some social media activity on their feed. Netizens found out that Nick Jonas began following Karan Johar on Instagram and this observation set the Internet in a tizzy. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas is already on Karan Johar's list of "following" celebrities. Well, this development has got a section of the Internet speculating whether a Nick Jonas cameo in a Dharma Productions movie is in the works or not, especially after Karan Johar's recent mention of a probable Student Of The Year 3 on Twitter. Well, most of Twitter, is hoping that doesn't happen and are posting tweets such as: "You guys are going to give me heart problems. I do not want this."

Take a look at Twitter's reaction after Nick Jonas began following Karan Johar on Instagram.

Well, not all are disheartened at the possibility of Nick Jonas joining the batch of Student Of The Year 3.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar casually mentioned Student Of The Year 3 in a promotional tweet for the upcoming Student Of The Year 2 recently.

Last year, ahead of Priyanka's December wedding, the 36-year-old actress was often trolled for her age difference with Nick Jonas, 26, when Karan Johar stood up as one of the strongest voices against such trolling and told Cosmopolitan: "Relationships should not be about that. I am very liberal and progressive about these things. I have never thought, 'Oh, your man should be older than you.' Why? Why should we say these things?"

Meanwhile on last year's Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar left no opportunity to highlight that the film fraternity was not invited to two of 2018's biggest weddings - Priyanka and Nick Jonas', preceded by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's.

Nick Jonas just released a new single titled Cool as part of the Jonas Brothers' comeback album. Karan Johar's latest production Kalank releases on April 17.



Trending

karan johar student of the year 3nick jonas

