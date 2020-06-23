Here's Why Mandira Bedi Thinks She 'Might Make A Better Looking Man'

Mandira Bedi shared this image. (Image courtesy: mandirabedi )

Mandira Bedi, on Tuesday, shared a hilarious post on her Instagram profile and it is cracking up her Instafam. Mandira used a photo editing application to edit her face to that of a man with moustache and beard and shared the picture as a collage with one of her selfies. Sharing the picture collage, Mandira accompanied it with an equally hilarious caption: "I think I might make a better looking man." Referring to her short hair, Mandira added, "The hair takes me halfway there! Hahaha." LOL. Take a look at Mandira Bed's hilarious picture collage here:

Within minutes, Mandira's picture was flooded with comments from her friends and family. Reacting to the picture, actress Mouni Roy commented, "I miss you so bl**dy much."

Mandira Bedi keeps her fans amused with pictures of herself on her Instagram profile. A few days back, Mandira shared this hilarious video of herself jumping on a trampoline with her son Vir. "Sometimes the situation can make you stir crazy and it's nice that exercise happens along the way," wrote Mandira and added the hashtag #janglee to her post.

Here's a throwback picture of Mandira Bedi where she referred to herself as a "toothy weirdo." "On another note... this toothy weirdo seems to have plenty to smile about," Mandira Bedi captioned the picture.

Mandira Bedi, who had a rocking career in modelling before she made her Bollywood debut with the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, was last seen in the 2019 action-thriller Saaho. Mandira Bedi has also featured in television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is best-known for her titular role in Shanti.