'Luckiest To Be Born As Your Son,' Hrithik Roshan Writes In Birthday Wish For Mom

Hrithik Roshan couldn't have felt luckier on his mother's birthday. As Pinkie Roshan turned 68 today, Hrithik left a unique social media post to mark the day. Hrithik's day started with a bunch of surprises. In a clip shared along with the birthday note, we see a fox and some peacocks within the residential premises. Exciting, isn't it? In the caption, Hrithik wrote, "I mean, what are the chances. The Sun and the Moon, the fox and the peacock, all came out this morning on my mother's birthday to meet me. Ain't I the luckiest?" Hrithik Roshan added meaning to these surprises when he wrote, "Luckiest to be born as your son. I think that's what they were there to tell me." The long birthday note does not end there. The actor continued, "And luckier still to have watched and learnt from your journey mama. Know that we are soulmates. And we shall be together in every life. I love you. More than words or hugs can ever say. Happy 68th little girl." Also, don't miss the cute frame picked by the actor from his family album.

Hrithik Roshan is the son of actor-director Rakesh Roshan and his wife Pinkie Roshan. Hrithik made his debut in 2000 with Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai. Since then, his journey has been a stellar B-town story. Hrithik's acting and dancing prowess has won many hearts in the last two decades.

In fact, dance and Bollywood have seeped into Hrithik Roshan's blood. Recently, when '80s Bollywood numbers were played at his gym, Hrithik at once began to tap his feet and groove to the music." When a Bollywood hero suddenly hears 80's music in the gym," he wrote in the caption. The War actor received lots of loving responses from other celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Preity Zinta and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Hrithik Roshan has featured in many iconic films like Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Guzaarish, Agneepath, War and Super 30. He is currently shooting for the Hindi remake of a Tamil movie named Vikram Vedha.