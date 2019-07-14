Here's Why Akshay Kumar's Son Aarav Hates Cricket

Akshay Kumar Instagrammed this photo. (Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

Highlights Akshay Kumar is a cricket fan The actor reveals he watches the game a lot "I played cricket for my school," said Akshay

Actor Akshay Kumar is a cricket fan but his son Aarav does not like the sport. Why? Because he (Akshay) watches it a lot. Akshay opened up about his love for cricket and why Aarav dislikes it when he became part of Star Sports Philips Hue Cricket Live, reads a statement, reported news agency IANS. "My son isn't into cricket, but my daughter (Nitara) is. She is just six years old and loves cricket. My son hates cricket because I watch the sport a lot. But my daughter loves it when I watch (it), because then even she gets a chance to watch it," he said.

The Kesari actor also became nostalgic while discussing cricket with former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly and veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh. "I played cricket for my school. Usually players are selected for their bowling and batting skills. But I remember being taken into the team for my fielding skills. People used to say 'this boy is for fielding, he will run around and stop boundaries'," said Akshay.

