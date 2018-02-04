This Is When Ranveer Singh's '83, Based On Cricket Legend Kapil Dev, Will Release

Highlights
- Ranveer Singh posted an update about '83
- The film will release in August, next year
- '83 is a biopic on cricket legend Kapil Dev
Here's what Ranveer Singh shared about '83 today.
Ranveer plays the role of Kapil Dev in the cricketers' biopic and recently Ranveer also interacted with the members of the 1983 World Cup-winning team. Kapil Dev along with then vice-captain Mohinder Amarnath, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Bishan Singh Bedi, Sandeep Patil, Dilip Vengsarkar, Yashpal Sharma and Madan Lal were in attendance while Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan represented the film's crew.
Of '83, Kabir Khan earlier told news agency IANS: "'83, is a very special project to me. I feel it's more than a film. I will continue making films but there are some projects which come to you which are much above films and our individual career and '83 is that kind of a project."
Kabir Khan also spoke to PTI and said, "As a young schoolboy when I watched India win the 1983 Cricket World Cup. I had no idea that from that day onwards cricket in India will change forever. As a filmmaker, for me, the journey to that win, filled with raw energy and sheer passion of that young Indian team, is probably one of the most exciting stories I have worked on."
Ranveer shared pictures from the event, which was held in Mumbai and captioned it: "What a day it's been. To have met our sporting heroes in the flesh and be regaled by their stories - full of nostalgia, humour and emotion. A truly unforgettable event." trophy at England's Lords Stadium on 25 June 1983 - "The day when India turned the world upside down."
I feel honoured and privileged to be part of this film. One of the greatest underdog stories of all time - finally coming to the silver screen. What a day it's been. To have met our sporting heroes in the flesh and be regaled by their stories - full of nostalgia, humour, emotion...a truly unforgettable event. Im filled with a sense of responsibility and committed to making a film that the entire nation can be proud of. The greatest Indian sports story will now get its deserved cinematic glory! It's time to #Relive83 may God bless our endeavour. Thank you for this once in a lifetime opportunity @kabirkhankk ... lets do this !!!
'83 is co-produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri of Vibri Media and founder of CCL along with Phantom Films.
Ranveer Singh recently featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" which was released on January 25. The film, starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, is all set to cross the 200 crore mark. Ranveer will also star in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy with Alia Bhatt.
(With inputs from IANS and PTI)