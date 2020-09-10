Here's What Salman Khan Has To Say To His Fans. Are You Listening?

Salman Khan shared this image. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan takes his fitness regime very seriously. On Wednesday night, the actor, who has quite a bit of a reputation as fitness enthusiasts, shared a picture of himself cycling. We are not sure if it is a recent picture or if it was clicked during Salman's stay at his Panvel farmhouse earlier this year. He didn't say. However, what's important is that the actor shared a message for his fan. "Stay safe, he wrote. In the picture, the actor can be seen dressed in a grey sweatshirt, a pair of shorts and a cap. He was also seen wearing a mask. Contrary to the response that the actor's farming posts had been getting from Internet users, this one garnered mixed reactions. "Stunning and how," wrote an Instagram user. "Billion dollar pic bro," added another.

Salman Khan has actively been encouraging his fans to wear masks. On Eid this year, Salman posted a picture of himself, in which he could be seen masking his face with a cloth and wrote "Eid Mubarak." ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

In terms of work, Salman Khan was seen as the host of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 13. He will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, co-starring his Bharat co-stars Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff. The film will also star Salman's Kick co-star Randeep Hooda. Dabangg 3 was his last release. The actor has also signed Kick 2 with Jacqueline Fernandez. The makers recently announced the project officially.