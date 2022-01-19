Here's What Mira Rajput Does When She Sits At Home All Dressed Up

Highlights Mira Rajput shares a lovely photo

She looks lovely in a turtleneck top

"Some days you sit at home and scroll through pictures," said Mira

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is a fashionista and has established herself as a social media influencer. Mira likes to share beauty tips, fashion hacks, and other useful details on social media. Amid the third wave-related restrictions in Mumbai and other cities due to COVID-19, Mira shares how she is spending her day, and she often asks her fans to share suggestions. Recently, she shared a stunning photo of herself, in which, she can be seen showing her makeup skills. In the photo, Mira is dressed in a purple turtleneck top and is winter-ready! It is a known fact that Mira Rajput loves winter and her winter wear collection is worth bookmarking.

Keeping her look simple, Mira went for nude lips and kohled eyes and kept her hair straight. Sharing the snap, Mira Rajput shared how she spends her day. Mira wrote, "Some days you get dressed and sit at home. And some days you sit at home and scroll through pictures of yourself dressed while sitting at home."

Here's what Mira Rajput shared:

When Shahid got married to Mira, many thought that she will also enter the world of acting. However, Mira has different plans and doesn't want to act in films. She has her own social media fanbase and recently, Mira also launched her YouTube channel. Mira has 97.4K subscribers on YouTube.

Mira's bio on YouTube reads, "Hi I'm Mira Kapoor, and welcome to my YouTube Channel!! Here's a place where I get to be me and share what I really love with you. Talk about the things I'm truly passionate about; in my own words, through my eyes. So let's Keep it Real. YOU & I ... we're just getting started."

In her introductory video, Mira Rajput shared that she loves to write, read and gave a brief two-minute introduction to herself and what she intends to do on YouTube. She also shared her likes and dislikes.