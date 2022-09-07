Here's What Anushka Sharma Did Before Starting Chakda Xpress Shoot In England

A still from a video shared by Anushka Sharma. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma is currently shooting for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress in England. The actor shared a picture from the film's set on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Sri Ganesh, Chakda Xpress schedule begins in England." The picture, she shared, has a photo of lord Ganesh on a chair. Anushka also added her location in the story - Headingly Stadium. Anushka has shared many glimpses of her upcoming film in various posts on social media. Chakda Xpress, directed by Prosit Roy, will release on Netflix.

On Wednesday, the actor shared a post on her Instagram handle. She shared a still from the film. Her caption read, "A moment from a story that needs to be told!" Her caption was accompanied by hashtags Chakda Xpress On Netflix and Coming Soon.

Previously, Anushka has shared many posts, showing her preparations for the film.

In January, Anushka Sharma announced Chakda Xpress by sharing a video and a long post on her Instagram. Her caption read, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women's cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women's cricket."

The film is produced by Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz.