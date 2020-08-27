Here's How Siddhant Chaturvedi Wished His 'Superhero' Dad On His Birthday

Siddhant Chaturvedi shared this photo. (Image courtesy: siddhantchaturvedi )

Highlights Siddhant shared a photo from his childhood

The photo features him wearing a red t-shirt

"Happy birthday, Papa," he wrote

On his father's birthday, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi wished him in the sweetest way possible on social media. Siddhant, who is known for his performance in Gully Boy, picked a priceless memory from his childhood and posted it on Instagram with a sweet note, in which he called his father his "superhero." In the blast from the past, pint-sized Siddhant can be seen sporting a red t-shirt and posing with his father for the camera. "My superhero doesn't wear a cape, yet he is the strongest. Happy birthday, Papa!" he wrote in his birthday note for his father. Here's the post we are talking about:

Siddhant Chaturvedi made his debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. He played the role of MC Sher in the film which starred Ranveer Singh as the protagonist. Gully Boy was even selected as India's official entry for the 92nd Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film category. Back at home, the film swiped the top eleven awards at this year's Filmfare.

Post Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi signed a couple of films. He will next be seen in the sequel to Yash raj Films' Bunty Aur Babli, co-starring newcomer Sharvari, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan. The first film featured Rani and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles.

Siddhant also has Gurmmeet Singh's Phone Bhoot lined-up. In the horror-comedy, he will co-star with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

Meanwhile, during the lockdown, Siddhant Chaturvedi released a song Dhoop, which was written and composed by Dawgeek and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.