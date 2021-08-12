Here's How Shefali Jariwala And Parag Tyagi Wished Each Other On Their Anniversary

Shefali Jariwala shared this photo. (Image courtesy: shefalijariwala )

Happy anniversary, Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi. The couple got married on August 12 in 2014. To celebrate their special day, Shefali and Parag Tyagi wished each other on social media with adorable posts. The actress posted a set of loved-up pictures of herself and her husband and captioned them: "Year after year, you're still the only person I don't want to punch in the throat...I love you more than yesterday - FYI, yesterday you pissed me off (laughing emoji). Happy Anniversary Parag. May we have a lifetime of adventures and mad banters!"

In his anniversary post, Parag Tyagi shared a couple of adorable pictures of himself and the actress in the form of a video and wrote: "Togetherness. Feliz Aniversario meu amor. Eu te amo muito, Shefali Jariwala. Pari, I am so grateful to have met you 11 years ago and got married 7 years ago today...I am so happy to be married to the girl of my dream. In you I have found the love of my life and my closest, truest friend who inspires me daily. You complete me and make me so happy... I love you so much Pari and I would find you in any lifetime."

See how the couple wished each other on social media on their anniversary:

Shefali Jariwala was married to Harmeet Singh of composer duo Meet Brothers. After a couple of years, the duo divorced in 2009. The next year, she met actor Parag Tyagi and married him after dating for a couple of years.

In terms of work, Shefali Jariwala has featured in the remix versions of the songs Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar and Maal Bhari Aahe, as well as in Meet Bros' music video Pyaar Humaayn Kis Mod Pe Le Aaya. She has also appeared as a contestant in various television dance reality shows like Bigg Boss 13, Boogie Woogie and Nach Baliye 5.