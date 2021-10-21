Here's How Shahid Kapoor Wakes Up Sleepy Mira Rajput On A Vacation

Mira Rajput shared this photo. (Image courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are on a Maldivian getaway and their pictures have the Internet's undivided attention. Fans of the actor and his stunning wife are all ears for every tiny detail that the happy couple is dropping. Along with their loved-up moments and scenic locations, now Mira Rajput has shared a video on how Shahid Kapoor chooses to wake Mira Rajput up. While most of us resort to turning off the fan and AC in the room to wake people up, Shahid gave things a Maldivian twin by opening the sky roof to let the sunlight in.

Sharing a video of the sky roof of the room being opened on Instagram Stories, Mira Rajput complained, “I want to sleep. This is how Shahid Kapoor wakes me up.” Then she added cheekily, “I guess this is the island equivalent of turning off the AC.”

When Shahid Kapoor is not throwing a wrench in Mira Rajput's sleep plans, he is taking her out for romantic dinners on the island nation. Mira, recently, shared a picture of the actor from dinner and penned a loving note for her man. She wrote, “Each night the Moon kisses secretly the lover who counts the stars Rumi. Full moon with the love of my life.”

While on vacation, the diva believes in having the best time. In another upload from her travel album, Mira Rajput confessed to being a certified “beach bum”. Sharing a picture with the beach behind her, Mira wrote, “Beach Bum. Literally haven't got off it since.”

And, holidays are all about self-love for the mother of two. Mira Rajput shared a video of herself performing yoga on the beach. This time around, in the presence of the blue waters, Mira decides to go with the flow and strive for balance.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor have two children, Misha and Zain. The couple has been married since 2015.