Here's How Dia Mirza Is Holidaying With Vaibhav Rekhi And His Daughter In Maldives

Dia Mirza is currently holidaying with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi in the Maldives. The duo are also accompanied by Vaibhav Rekhi's daughter Samaira from his first wife. On Saturday evening, Dia Mirza uploaded a new set of pictures from her vacation and wrote about the "best" memory of her trip - it was an hour well-spent "with a few schools of Dolphins." The actress also shared a picture of herself chilling with Samaira. She wrote: "Talk about saving the best for last!?! We spent over an hour with a few schools of #Dolphins... 20-30 of them at a time. Words are inadequate to express the joy of witnessing these beautiful creatures in the wild. The Indian Ocean was magic, our time here in her calm waters has been restful and restorative."

"It all seems a little serendipitous how our day unfolded leading to the most memorable #EarthHour2021 on the beach. Our resolve strengthened to stay connected to our planet and do all we must to consume less, waste less and say no to plastics #ForPeopleForPlanet #ForNature," she added.

Dia married Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony last month in Mumbai. She was previously married to Sahil Sangha. They separated in 2019 after 11 years of togetherness.

In terms of work, Dia Mirza is known for her performances in films like Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein, Sanju, Dum and Dus.