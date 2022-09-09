Here's How Anushka Sharma Wished Virat Kohli On His 71st Century

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Thursday night was a big day for Virat Kohli and his family. The cricketer hit his 71st international hundred at the Asia Cup. He dedicated his 71st century to his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika (more on that later). Anushka Sharma too shared a note for her husband. Posting pictures of Virat Kohli from the big moment, she wrote: "Forever with you through any and everything." In the comments section, Virat Kohli dropped heart emojis. "I kissed my ring in the celebration as well. You see me standing here because of all the things that has been put into perspective by one person, who stood by me through all these difficult times - that's Anushka. This hundred is dedicated to her and for our little daughter Vamika as well," said Virat Kohli, dedicating the milestone to his family.

Anushka Sharma shared this post for Virat Kohli:

Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for many years. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January last year.

The actress, who was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, was busy as a producer in the last few years. Anushka Sharma is the star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushki, to name a few.

Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika, who she welcomed in 2021. The film is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami.