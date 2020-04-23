Here's How Ahil And Ayat Are Teaching Dad Aayush Sharma To Be 'Happy'

Ahil with sister Ayat. (courtesy aaysharma)

Aayush Sharma's latest Instagram entry will bring a smile to your face for more than just one reason. To begin with, it features multiple pictures of his kids - Ahil and baby girl Ayat. The picture appears to be taken at Arpita Khan's farmhouse. Secondly, the caption on the post is equally adorable. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Ahil wrote: "A child can teach an adult 3 things - to be happy for no reason, to always be curious and to fight tirelessly for something - Paulo Coelho." Arpita and Aayush got married in Hyderabad on November 18, 2014 and the couple welcomed Ayat on December 27, last year.

Take a look at the post here:

Last month, a video from Salman and Ahil's fruit-picking session went insanely viral on social media. The video was curated by several fan clubs dedicated to the actor on Instagram. In one of the videos, an excited Ahil posed for the camera and he looked super cute.

Last year, Aayush shared the first picture of daughter Ayat on Instagram. He captioned the post: "Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. You've brought a lot of happiness into our lives. May you touch everyone's life with a lot of love and joy."

Aayush Sharma stepped into Bollywood with the 2018 film LoveYatri, co-starring Warina Hussain, which was produced by his brother-in-law Salman Khan. On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Lalit Butani's Kwatha, which will mark the debut of Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle in Bollywood.