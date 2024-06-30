Vijay Sethupathi On His Bond With Daughter Shreeja And Son Surya: 'I Never Project Myself As A Father Figure'

Vijay Sethupathi pictured at an event

Vijay Sethupathi truly deserves the title of best dad. The actor, whose latest film Maharaja delves into father-daughter relationship, recently talked about his bond with his son and daughter, Surya Sethupathi and Shreeja Sethupathi. In an interview with Variety, he said, “I have a son and daughter. I love my daughter so much. If she dominates me, I always love that. I call her ‘amma' [mother] and my son ‘appa' [father].” Vijay Sethupathi also shared that he talks to his children about his work life. “I keep talking to them and whenever I go to shoot, if I have any interesting scenes, I talk to them, I share with them,” Vijay Sethupathi added.

Mentioning how he always takes his children's suggestions seriously, Vijay Sethupathi expressed, “I never project myself as a father figure, no. Sometimes I am the kid.” Vijay Sethupathi got married to Jessy Sethupathi in 2003.

In Maharaja, Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of a father, who is seeking revenge, after his daughter's safety is compromised. The film, directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, also features Mamta Mohandas, Anurag Kashyap, and Singampuli.

In the same interview, Vijay Sethupathi talked about Maharaja's box office success. He said, “We do all the films with so much fear and passion. We just wanted to do what we had imagined. We didn't expect this. Of course, I'm happy. But we just wanted my producer to collect the money, he should be safe. Because he has invested so much money just based on the paper [script] and the actors.”

Maharaja has been chosen for the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA), one of the oldest festivals focused on Indian films in the world.

Up next, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Viduthalai Part 2.