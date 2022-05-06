Ram Charan Has Holiday On His Mind 'But It Has To Wait'

Ram Charan shared this image. (courtesy: alwaysramcharan)

Who doesn't love to go on a peaceful and fun-filled holiday? We simply crave it and so do the celebrities whom we admire. But it's not always an easy task to find out time for a relaxing vacation. Currently, South star Ram Charan is also craving a holiday. But, he is in work mode and a holiday seems to be a far-fetched idea. We aren't saying this. He wrote it in his latest Instagram post. Ram Charan has shared what looks like throwback photos from a holiday. The sunny vibes are something that can make anyone go crazy. But sadly enough, the next holiday trip for the actor “has to wait.” He tagged his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela and captioned the images, “Holiday on my mind too. But has to wait as RC15 Vizag rolling."

Ram Charan's social media update seems like a reaction to his wife's post from the previous day. Upasana dropped a photo of herself as “Throwback Thursday.” She shared a photo of herself from an earlier holiday trip and wrote, “The vacay mode will have to wait. For now, it's hard work in the heat.” Namrata Shirodkar commented, “Love it” with red heart emojis.

Ram Charan has been super busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie RC15, which is why he isn't going on a vacation right now. Apart from RC15, he is also focussing on his latest film Acharya, which stars him and his father Chiranjeevi. Two days before the release of the film, Ram Charan shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the film set. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde.

The current shooting schedule of RC15 is in Vizag. Kiara Advani is also part of the film. RC15 is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The movie's star cast includes Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth and Naveen Chandra in supporting roles.