Here's What Preity Zinta Is Doing This Weekend. Pic Inside

Preity Zinta posted this. (Image courtesy: realpz)

Highlights Preity Zinta posted a picture

"Weekend Drives," wrote Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016

Weekends can be bland and boring without special plans. We don't know about you but actress Preity Zinta is already executing her weekend plans. What's on her mind? This time, she is up for a drive and she is making it known to her Instafam. She posted a selfie on the photo-sharing platform. In the image, Preity is wearing a white t-shirt and a blue jacket while being seated inside a car. As she smiled for the camera, she captioned the image, "Weekend drive" and added a star icon too. Take a look at her post:

Apart from weekend drives, Preity Zinta roots for her twins too. The actress became a mother through surrogacy last year in November. Now, the new mom can't help but gush about her experience. Her Instagram page is full of proof. Recently, she shared a photo where one of her babies was seen strapped to her. Glowing in the winter sun, the actress wrote, "Mommy vibes.”

Preity Zinta has been spending quality time this season. During Christmas, she was with her mother, her husband, Gene Goodenough, and their twins. The actress posted a photo with her mom and Gene and wrote, “Wishing you all a Merry, happy and a safe Christmas from my family to yours. This year it's just mom, us and the twins. Feels strange to be home alone on Christmas but it was the safest option looking at the current situation. I'm so grateful to spend so much quality time with my family...loads of love & light to all of you. Stay safe everyone."

The New Year season brought happy as well as nostalgic vibes to Preity Zinta. She realised that the year 2021 was “the most special year of my life”. She posted a photo with her friends and family and wrote, "Cannot believe 2021 is almost over… Where did this year go? I was looking back at photos because this is the most special year of my life as I became a mother this year. So here is a little recap of the year that changed everything in my life forever. From now on my life will always be before 2021 and after 2021. These are photos of the first few moments of 2021."

Preity Zinta has been married to Gene Goodenough since 2016. The couple lives in Los Angeles with their kids.