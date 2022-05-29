Here's Karan Johar's Shout-Out To His 'Undefeatable Army' For Grand Birthday Party

A still from video shared by Karan Johar. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Karan Johar's 50th birthday party is all that we can think about these days. The glamour of the party kept us in a daze, to say the least. Celebrities attending the party on Wednesday have kept us thrilled with their photos and videos all week long. Fan pages were flooded with glimpses from inside the party. But now we have a sneak peek into the glamorous birthday venue, and it's Karan Johar himself who is treating us to it. The director-producer has shared a video of the awe-inspiring party venue.

Every corner is bursting with glamour and glitz. Luxurious chandeliers, exquisite draperies, flower bouquets, and lavish lounging areas have kept us hooked throughout the one-and-a-half-minute video. Along with the video, Karan Johar has also written an elaborate “thank you” note for the team that arranged the party with such gusto.

Karan Johar's caption read, “A night of absolute grandeur, splendour and magnificence along with smiles, laughter, memories, iconic dance moves, heartful conversations and celebrations as I entered my golden 50th year! This night wouldn't have been possible without my solid team — my undefeatable army who made this night a golden dream for me. And thank you all for the warm wishes and love, cheers to the 50s.”

Then, he went on to thank every individual and their team that brought this grandeur to reality.

Bollywood celebrities can't help gushing about this party.

In the comment section, designer Manish Malhotra wrote, “Spectacular night.”

Actress Neha Dhupia wrote, “Everything” with a raised hand emoji.

Actor Angad Bedi called it the “Bash of the year” while Parineeti Chopra chose to comment, “It was the best night ever.”

Take a look at the post:

The party was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Kajol, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, and others.

On the work front, Karan Johar is currently busy with his next film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which releases on June 24. It stars Anila Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani.