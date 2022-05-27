Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit - The 'Most Beautiful Women' At Karan Johar's Party According To...

Manish Malhotra shared these images. (courtesy: manishmalhotra05)

We've been dazzled by the beauty and glamour at director-producer Karan Johar's 50th birthday party. The Bollywood divas, who gathered at the all things fancy birthday bash, definitely caught our attention. And, we aren't alone. Ace designer Manish Malhotra is also stunned by the charm that surrounded him at the celebration. And, he has managed to click a few pictures with the “most beautiful women” at the party. His caption read, "The most beautiful women at Karan Johar's Spectacular birthday night." Wondering who are the gorgeous divas in the photos? No other than Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit. Do we need to say more? The post also included hashtags "love" and "friends forever". He also called it a "Karan Johar birthday spectacle." Singer Sophie Choudry dropped heart-eye emojis in the comment section.

Manish Malhotra also managed to click a pic with the man of the moment Karan Johar at the gala event. The two were dressed to impress: Manish in his black three-piece suit and KJo in a dazzling green jacket. The post also included a sneak peek into the lavish decor. The caption was a heartwarming birthday note for KJo. It read, "Karan, happiest 50th to you and may there be only happiness in your life. Last night was spectacular, the incredible setting, the warmth, love love and the fun last night was just unforgettable... love for you always you are the best."

Here's another video where Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar share a hearty chat. The caption read, "Happy Birthday my dearest and the bestest Karan Johar. Wish you happiness and love always. Friends Forever. Family."

On the work front, Karan Johar is working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film will mark Karan Johar's return to the director's chair.