Kalki Koechlin's Adorable Post With Her Daughter Sappho Will Melt Your Heart

Do not disturb Kalki Koechlin as she is busy fulfilling her mother's duties. In her latest Instagram post, the actress gave fans a glimpse into her domestic life. The image featured Kalki dressed in a printed ensemble sitting on the floor. She is captured tying her daughter Sappho's hair in pigtails. The mother-and-daughter duo seemed to be sharing a sweet moment before Sappho leaves for school. How do we know this? Well, Kalki mentioned in her caption that this is one of her “favourite parts of the day” before adding a hashtag that read, “getting ready for school”. The actress also tagged her husband Guy Hershberg as the photographer of the picture.

On Mother's Day, Kalki Koechlin shared a carousel post with her daughter. The album was all about beautiful moments featuring Kalki and her daughter. Sharing the album, she wrote, “Mothers are doing a lot, I mean, a lot of caregiving in the first few years of their kids' lives, and we rarely get photographed doing it, because the phone is in some cupboard on silent, or our kid needs undivided attention for large parts of the day, or one doesn't think this moment is special cos it's happening all the time, or we're in our pyjamas all unkept and raw, or there's simply nobody around to take the photo.”

She added, “Whatever it may be, if you are around a new mother, please take her photo, often - with her permission of course - she ought to have these moments documented, witnessed and treasured. And thank you to those who've been around to support me and click me.”

Kalki Koechlin is married to Guy Hershberg. The couple welcomed their daughter Sappho in 2020.