Kalki Koechlin's LOL Reply To The "Sitting Home And Making Perfectly Round Rotis" Question

Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval's Goldfish revolves around a mother-daughter equation

Read Time: 3 mins
Kalki Koechlin's LOL Reply To The "Sitting Home And Making Perfectly Round <i>Roti</i>s" Question
Kalki Koechlin in a still from the video. (courtesy: kalkikanmani)
New Delhi:

Kalki Koechlin's film Goldfish has arrived in theatres today (September 20). Directed by Pushan Kripalani, the film also features veteran actress Deepti Naval in a key role. On the release date, Kalki shared a fun video on Instagram addressing fans who say they don't see her on screen anymore. In the clip, she responded, “Aaj kal kafi saare log mujhe puchte rehte hai ki ‘aapne acting chood diya kya, apko kabhi screens pe dekhte nahi, aapne bacha paida kiya toh shyad aap ghar pe baithke gol gol rotis banate rehte ho.' Aur han, sach hai ki meri life kafi busy hai, family ke sath. [A lot of people these days keep asking me, ‘Have you quit acting? We never see you on screen anymore. Now that you have had a child, maybe you are just sitting at home making perfectly round rotis.' And yes, it is true that my life is quite busy with family.]”

Informing her fans that her film Goldfish had released in the theatres, Kalki Koechlin added, “Lekin aaj meri film Goldfish release ho gayi, theatres pe hai, aaj screen pe jaakar aap dekh sakte ho ki mai acting abhi bhi karti huun, aur woh bhi Deepti Naval ke sath. Unki performance itni beautiful, itni mind-blowing hai ki sirf unke liye please aap jao Cinepolis mei aur aapki tickets book kar lo book my show pe Goldfish ke liye. [But today, my film Goldfish has been released, it is in theatres, and you can go watch it on screen to see that I'm still acting, and that too alongside Deepti Naval. Her performance is so beautiful, so mind-blowing that just for her, please go to Cinepolis and book your tickets on BookMyShow for Goldfish.]” 

The LOL video ended with Kalki revealing that she had to rush as the rajma chawal she put on gas was burning. “Go watch Goldfish TODAY at a Cinepolis near you. I mean, if you live in India, in a big city, then hopefully, near you,” read the side note.

Presented by Kalki Koechlin's ex-husband, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Goldfish is produced by Amit Saxena under the banner of Splendid Films. The film centres around the mother-daughter relationship between Kalki's character Anamika Fields and Deepti Naval's character Sadhana Tripathi. The movie touches on the topic of dementia. 

Deepti Naval shared a scene from Goldfish on her Instagram timeline. The clip shows her character in conversation with Anamika Fields. Take a look: 

Goldfish had its premiere at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Back in 2022, Kalki Koechlin shared the announcement of the film's Cannes entry by sharing a newspaper clipping on Instagram. 

Goldfish marks Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval's first international collaboration. They have previously worked together in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval, Goldfish
