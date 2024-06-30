From Alia Bhatt To Kiara Advani, Bollywood Celebrates After India's T20 World Cup Win

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Congratulations, champion team India. The Rohit Sharma-led side lifted the ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy on Saturday. The team, literally, snatched the win from the jaws of defeat. India defeated South Africa by seven runs to bring home the trophy after 11 years. Fans, including our favourite stars, celebrated the special moment in style. From Ranveer Singh to Vicky Kaushal, celebrities shared their raw emotions on social media. Ranveer uploaded not one, not two, but five posts. First up, the actor shared a video of himself dancing in front of the screen. On the screen, we could see Team India lifting the trophy.

Next, Ranveer Singh gave a shout-out to Hardik Pandya, who bowled the nervous final over of the innings and drove Team India towards victory. “Some respect on his name,” said Ranveer in the video. In the caption, he wrote, “My boy Hardik Pandya redeemed.”

Then, Ranveer Singh shared a detailed note to praise his favourite players. For Virat Kohli, who announced his retirement from T20 cricket after the match, Ranveer wrote, “The King dropping the ANCHOR what a way to cap an incredible career! Virat Kohli.” For Akshar Patel, he added, “BAPU with the clutch contributions Akshar Patel.” “BUMRAH ... cemented as the greatest Indian pace of all time Jasprit Bumrah,” Ranveer wrote for Jasprit Bumrah. Appreciating Suryakumar Yadav, Ranveer mentioned, “SKY with one of the most iconic outfield catches in the history of sport frame that! Suryakumar Yadav.” “ARSHDEEP the lionheart fought like a warrior! Arshdeep Singh,” Ranveer said praising Arshdeep Singh. For “the ultimate'' Hardik Pandya, Ranveer quipped, “HARDIK - The Ultimate Redemption what a story arc! Heroic! Hardik Pandya.”

Ranveer Singh also shared a sweet message for Indian cricket coach Rahul Dravid. He wrote, “What a way to win. It was all but lost. And then...the fight back. What a befitting tribute to one of the greatest champions of Indian cricket! RAHUL 'The Wall' Dravid.”

Last but not least, Ranveer Singh uploaded a picture of Indian captain Rohit Sharma. The side note read, “& for the guy…No words just pure emotion.”

Varun Dhawan has shared two pictures on Instagram. In the first frame, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli pose with the trophy. Next, Varun shared a collage of the happy moment when Rohit kissed Hardik Pandya. In the caption, Varun wrote, “INDIA What a team what performances Rohit Sharma leading from the front in every game Virat Kohli the #goat playing his last t 20 for india bringing so much joy to every Indian. Rahul Dravid was always one of my most favourite players and now to see him win a World Cup as a coach hits the spot. Bharat Mata ki JAI.”

Giving a shout out to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for their firepower, Sidharth Malhotra said, “What a performance, #TeamIndia! Rohit Sharma's leadership, Virat Kohli's firepower, and Jasprit Bumrah's magic spells made this win epic! Historic team, unforgettable victory! Celebrating with my family in Delhi makes it even special!“

Vicky Kaushal could not keep calm after the great win. He posted a picture of himself sitting in front of the TV and cheering for the team.

Celebrating the historic win, Kartik Aaryan said, “Team India, who refused to surrender. Aaj world cup nahim dil jeet liya hamesha ke liye, TEAM INDIA Historic WIN."

Ayushmann Khurrana posted a video of himself, wearing a Team India jersey, and wrote, “Tears of joy! This a 140 crore giant big group hug! Whatta match! Whatta bunch! This Indian team has given joy to billions of Indians. We are the world champions! The superpower of cricket! Our generation is the luckiest to see India emerge as the World Cup winners thrice since 2007. Two in T20 and one ODI. Learning and taking cues from the last ODI World Cup final, here we are as bonafide winners! Jai Hind!”

Kiara Advani shared an elaborate note along with pictures of the Indian cricket team. She wrote, “Wooohoooo!!!!!! Congratulations team India What a fantastic finale and tournament Lead brilliantly under Rohit Sharma , spectacular performance by all the players and Jasprit Bumrah are you even real Virat Kohli your speech today heart so full to see Rahul Dravid win as the coach!! Team Indiaaaaa brings it home.”

Here's how Sharvari Wagh celebrated India's T20 World Cup 2024.

Kajol spoke on everyone's behalf when she said, “I'm still screaming and can't get the smile off my face …. So so happy and so so proud! So many heroes who performed at this match … truly a team effort! #worldchampions.”

In her note, shared on Instagram Stories, Sushmita Sen praised team India by writing, “What a team!!! So proud Tears of joy!!!! #worldchampions #t20worldcup INDIAAAAA.” For the opposition team, Sushmita said, “Well played #southafrica.”

Actress Athiya Shetty, who is the wife of Indian cricketer KL Rahul, shared a series of pictures on Instagram after the Indian team lifted the trophy. FYI: KL Rahul did not play in this tournament.

Pulkit Samrat uploaded a picture of Virat Kohli on Instagram Stories. “Jeeeeeet Gayeeeee Worlddddddd Cupppppp!! What a game!! What a match!! So well faught!! So well deserved!! #t20worldcupfinal,” read the side note.

Juhi Chawla, who is the proud co-owner of the IPL 2024 winning team Kolkata Knight Riders, said that the “wait of 11 years is finally over.”

Suniel Shetty dropped a video on Instagram alongside a detailed note. For the boundary-line catch by Suryakumar Yadav, Suniel Shetty wrote, “Whatta Catchh!!! Whatta Match.”

He added, “CHAMPIONS AGAIN! The T20 World Cup returns home, and who else but captain Rohit Sharma, deservedly lifts the trophy! Special shout-out to Virat, the big-game maestro, and Boom Boom, our unstoppable spearhead. Surya…you beauty!!! Hardik, etching redemption in history. The bowlers dominated throughout. Team India - you've made 1.4 billion hearts swell with pride. Last but not least - salute to Coach Rahul Dravid, signing off in style! CHAMPIONS Today, LEGENDS Forever. SHARMAJI KA BETA (Rohit Sharma)...AB DESH KA BETA!”

Congratulations, team India.