How Ayushmann Khurrana Made Tahira Kashyap's 41st Birthday Special

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap turns 41 today (January 21). Her friends and industry colleagues have been sending messages and greetings. But the award for the sweetest wish invariably goes to Ayushmann.

Ayushmann Khurrana posted a couple of pictures on Instagram wishing the birthday girl. The first snap captures a candidly romantic monochrome frame. Tahira Kashyap is seen walking in a printed dress. Ayushmann admires his ladylove as he follows her. Bonus: Their adorable smiles. Cute, did we hear?

In the next slide, Ayushmann Khurrana puts forward two distinct conversations between Tahira Kahsayp and her father. The chats highlight her different responses, echoing different sentiments before and after marriage.

It read, “‘Ayush, papa aa gaye. Baad me phone karti hun' se lekar ‘Papa, Ayush aa gaya. Baad me phone karti hun' tak ka ishq karna hai (From ‘Ayush, my dad is here, will call you later to Dad, Ayush is here, will call you later — that's the kind of love I want).”

Sharing the post, Ayushmann wrote, “It's her birthday. Umm, Tahira Kashyap.”

Rajkummar Rao wished Tahira a “Happy Birthday” in the comments section. Mukti Mohan wrote, “Awieee. You da cutest!!! Happiest birthday Tyra.” “Happy Birthday my Tahira Kashyap,” said Bhumi Pednekar. Singer Jonita Gandhi gushed over “slide two”.

Last year in November, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap celebrated 16 years of togetherness. On the special occasion, Tahira wished her husband by uploading a slew of throwback photos from their wedding celebrations on Instagram.

Tahira's side note read, “It has been quite a journey! From Shri Ganesh portraits, red zebra flowers as backdrop, contrived poses… kaafi lambi journey rahi hai… Happy Anniversary Ayushmann (making up for wishing you on the wrong date last year). “When you celebrate cringe you truly are in love”- Tahira.”

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap were childhood sweethearts. The couple got married in 2008. They welcomed their first child, son Virajveer in 2012 and became proud parents to daughter Varushka in 2014.

Workwise, Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen opposite Rashmika Mandanna in Thama. The film is a part of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy franchise.