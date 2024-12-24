Ayushmann Khurrana Is The New Prem As Sooraj Barjatya Announces Next Film

Sooraj Barjatya is back doing what he does best - a family romantic saga! After a brief break from movies, the filmmaker is back with his next project. And he has a new Prem this time!

According to a Pinkvilla report, the Uunchai director has signed Ayushmann Khurrana to play the new age Prem for his next film.

A source close to the development revealed to the publication that the actor and director are getting along well, and that Ayushmann believes in the world Sooraj is trying to create with this movie.

"Sooraj ji was looking to cast someone who has an image among the family audiences, and who better than Ayushmann Khurrana to play the new age Prem on the big screen. The duo has gelled well, and Ayushmann loved the world that Sooraj Barjatya is looking to create with his next, they said.

What makes the filmmaker think that Ayushmann is a good fit for the role?

"Sooraj ji, on the other hand, feels that Ayushmann has the innocence and charm in him to play Prem," they shared.

The yet-to-be titled film is a love story against the backdrop of Indian culture and will go on floors in summer 2025.

Who else is expected to star in the film?

"Ayushmann Khurrana and Sooraj Barjatya have already connected well, and the latter is now looking to cast a top actress to play the part of female lead in the film. On having the lead pair in place, Sooraj Barjatya will proceed towards casting the big ensemble for his next directorial. Much like all previous films, this one too will be a star-cast heavy film, though led by Ayushmann Khurrana and the female protagonist," the source added.

Sooraj Barjatya's filmography includes superhit movies like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Hum Saath Saath Hai, Vivah, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

