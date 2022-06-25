So You Think You Can Dance Like Actor Alaya Furniturewalla?

Alaya Furniturewalla in a still from the video. (courtesy: alayaf)

We have already fallen in love with Alaya Furniturewalla's charming personality. And, if you are thinking that it's been days since we last saw Alaya tap her feet on the dance floor. Well, then, we have something for you. A dance video. Alaya helped us end the week on a sweet note. She has dropped a clip twirling along with her choreographer Dimple Kotecha. The video is set to tune with the song Rangi Saari. The caption read, “Quick Contemp routine on one of my current favourite songs with my all-time favourite person.”

Actress Sharvari was in complete awe of Alaya F. She wrote, “Wow”, in the comments. Veteran actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi found it “very graceful”.

Alaya Furniturewalla loves to dance. Yes, you heard it right and there's enough proof before our eyes to see it for ourselves. The actress has resumed Kathak dance practices and it's such a delight to see her do the graceful moves.

Alaya Furniturewalla's “throwback to 3 years ago” moment from one of her classical dance sessions is a treat to watch. She left us mesmerised with her dance skills. The caption read, “Throwback to 3 years ago. Can't wait to get this strength back. Attempted knee chakkars today after a very long time and it felt so different excited to be back at Kathak.”

Here's a behind-the-scenes video of yet another contemporary dance routine by Alaya Furniturewalla. Once again, she is seen alongside her choreographer in this dance video. We are definitely in awe of the beautiful dance steps. And, we are all the more grateful to the actress to let us hear some of their BTS discussions too. She wrote, “It always amazes me how so many elements need to come together and be just right to make just one video! Hear some of our discussion at the end.”

Alaya Furniturewalla's Bollywood debut was with Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman. She'll next be seen with Kartik Aaryan in Freddy.