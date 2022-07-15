In Pics: A Glimpse Of Mouni Roy's Maldives Holiday

Mouni Roy posted this picture. (courtesy: imouniroy)

Mouni Roy has, once again, set the Internet on fire with some jaw-dropping pictures from her Maldives stay. We are running out of words here. The album is just perfect. Mouni has wrapped herself in a white blanket as she admires the beauty around her. We can spot a flower too tucked in her hair. If you ask us, it is next to impossible to take our eyes off her. Mouni, for the caption box, wrote, “My corner of the sky.” The comment section is flooded with fire, hearts and heart-eye emojis.

And, this is what Mouni Roy is up to when the “Sun comes out after it rains.”

Mouni Roy is currently gearing up for her much-awaited film Brahmastra. She will play Junoon - Mysterious Queen of Darkness in the movie. Announcing her character poster, Mouni wrote, “After 5 years of anticipation, the possibility is now a reality, Meet the leader of the Dark Forces... our Mysterious Queen of Darkness… Junoon.”

Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead. Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna are also part of the film. The sci-fi trilogy has created a lot of hype due to its out-of-the-box concept. In a video shared by Mouni Roy, the team talks about the concept of Astarverse. She wrote, “With just under 2 months to the release, let's dive deeper into Ayan Mukerji's Vision of Brahmāstra and the Concept of the Astraverse.”

Now, take a look at the Brahmastra trailer. “Get ready to experience a new world of Ancient Indian Astras and the magic of this extraordinary journey.”

Brahmastra will release on September 9. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.