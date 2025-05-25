<i>Hera Pheri 3</i>: Amid Legal Row With Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal's First Statement On His "Rightful" Exit: "All Issues Will Be Laid To Rest"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Paresh Rawal has addressed legal proceedings initiated by Akshay Kumar. Rawal confirmed his lawyer sent a response regarding his film exit. Akshay Kumar's team stated there could be severe legal consequences.

Actor Paresh Rawal has addressed reports of legal proceedings initiated by Akshay Kumar following his unexpected exit from Hera Pheri 3, the third installment in the popular comedy franchise that began with Hera Pheri in 2000.

Akshay Kumar is also attached to the project as a producer.

Taking to social media on Sunday, Rawal said his lawyer has responded to the matter. "My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response all issues will be laid to rest," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response all issues will be laid to rest. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 25, 2025

Ameet Naik is known for representing Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor in key legal cases.

On Friday, Akshay Kumar's legal representative commented on the situation. "I think there will be severe legal consequences. It's of course hurt the franchise. We have written to him letting him know that there are a lot of legal consequences involved. There have been expenses incurred towards the cast, towards the crew, towards leading senior actors, logistics equipment, and shooting of the trailer," Pooja Tidke, Joint Managing Partner of Parinam Law Associate, told PTI.

Tidke added that Rawal had earlier confirmed his association with the project. "Thereafter, there were contracts entered into for the shooting of the trailer. In fact, there was some portion of about three-and-a-half minutes of the film itself that had been shot. Suddenly, a few days ago, we received a notice from Paresh ji saying that he is no longer associated with the film and doesn't want to be associated with the film. So, it's taken everybody by shock and surprise, of course," she said.

Reneging from a contract has "severe consequences" for the film, she noted. "There's reputational damage involved for the actors that are committed to the film, the franchise as a whole, and of course, there's a great deal of disappointment among the audience. So we're optimistic that things work out, but as of now we're facing legal issues," Tidke said.

She further mentioned that Rawal has been given seven days to respond. "There's been a substantial amount of money already invested in the film. Shooting had begun. Of course, everyone's synchronised schedules are now disrupted. Professionally, it's affected everyone," she said.

Details of Rawal's legal response have not yet been made public.

Paresh Rawal played the iconic character Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in Hera Pheri (2000) and Phir Hera Pheri (2006). The first film was directed by Priyadarshan, who is also helming the third installment. The second film was directed by Neeraj Vora, who died in 2017.