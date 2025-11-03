Hema Malini Gives A Health Update On Dharmendra Days After He Was Hospitalised

Veteran star Dharmendra, who was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital last week, is doing well, according to his wife and actor Hema Malini.

Fans of Dharmendra, 89, have been concerned about his health ever since the news of the actor's hospitalisation went viral on social media.

Dharmendra -- who will turn a year older on December 8, was taken to the hospital for a routine checkup, the insiders told NDTV on Saturday.

On Monday morning, Hema Malini, 77, was spotted at the Mumbai airport when she greeted the waiting paparazzi with a warm smile and asked them how they were doing.

One of the photographer's enquired about Dharmendra's heath, asking the actor and BJP MP from Mathura, "Sir kaise hain?"

To which, Hema Malini responded with an "okay" gesture and expressed gratitude with folded hands.

It could not be immediately ascertained whether Dharmendra is still in the hospital or when he would be discharged.

The actor underwent an eye graft surgery in April.

Addressing the concerned paparazzi, Dharmendra had then said, "I am strong. Abhi bhi Dharmendra mein bahut dum hai. Abhi bhi jaan rakhta hoon. Meri aankh, eye graft (corneal transplantation) ho gayi hai. Love you, my audience and my fans. (Dharmendra still has a lot of strength. I still have the spirit. My eye has undergone an eye graft, I am strong)"

Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. He will next be seen in Ikkis, fronted by Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

Ikkis, based on the life of war hero Arun Khetarpal, will hit the screens in December. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Simar Bhatia.

