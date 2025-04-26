<i>Heads Of State</i> Trailer: Fans Have Mixed Feelings About Priyanka Chopra's Film

The trailer of Priyanka Chopra's Heads of State was released on Wednesday and it is trending big time on social media. The trailer showcases Priyanka on a rescue mission to save the US President and UK Prime Minister, played by John Cena and Idris Elba, respectively.

On Reddit, fans shared their honest thoughts about the film and not all of them were positive. While some appreciated Priyanka Chopra's badass avatar in Heads Of State, others pointed out how her character shares similarities with her Quantico persona Alex Parish and Nadia Sinh from Citadel, raising concerns about Priyanka getting typecasted in her Hollywood roles.

One user wrote, "So basically PC is playing another Quantico-Citadel character."

Comment

byu/PressureInitial3262 from discussion

inBollyBlindsNGossip

Another added, "Am I the only one who felt Priyanka wasn't in the trailer. Trying to look badass instead of you feeling she is badass."

Comment

byu/PressureInitial3262 from discussion

inBollyBlindsNGossip

A fan said, "Shit man…Again she is cast into a supporting or cameo role, as seen from the trailer. PC, come back to Bollywood, please."

Comment

byu/PressureInitial3262 from discussion

inBollyBlindsNGossip

"Did dirty to Priyanka lol. I guess she will remain underutilised in Hollywood.(Maybe because of intense competition, unlike in Bollywood now), is she getting typecasted? She better come back to Bollywood professionally," read a comment.

Comment

byu/PressureInitial3262 from discussion

inBollyBlindsNGossip

"She acts with D-list celebrities and thinks she is a A-list Hollywood star," said a user.

Comment

byu/PressureInitial3262 from discussion

inBollyBlindsNGossip

Someone said, "This is the most boring trailer I have seen in a while, and I thought Citadel was the boring one. Hollywood is very similar to Bollywood, which is similar to Netflix, these days. Soulless, celeb-packed films with weak stories, cash-making machines, loads of CGI, meh action and monotone dialogues and casts who have no chemistry with each other. It's time PC breaks this pattern. It's been years, we expect better."

Comment

byu/PressureInitial3262 from discussion

inBollyBlindsNGossip

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, Heads of State also features Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, and Sarah Niles in key roles. The film will release exclusively on Prime Video on July 2.

After this, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film SSMB29, marking her return to Telugu cinema after nearly two decades. The actress also has The Bluff and Citadel Season 2 in the lineup.