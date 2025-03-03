Oscars 2025: Ben Stiller's Tribute To Late Co-Star Gene Hackman - "He Was Incredible"

The 97th Academy Awards are underway. During the ceremony, Ben Stiller took a moment to honour his late co-star Gene Hackman, who died last week at 95.

Ben, who shared the screen with Hackman in the 2001 film The Royal Tenenbaums, remembered the legendary actor as a true "giant" in the film industry.

Speaking to People magazine on the red carpet, Stiller shared his admiration for Hackman: "He was one of my absolute favorite actors. Growing up, the films The French Connection, Scarecrow, all the way through Hoosiers, were such an influence. For me, he was the epitome of authenticity, charisma, and honesty."

The two worked together in The Royal Tenenbaums, which also featured Gwyneth Paltrow, Luke Wilson and Owen Wilson. Stiller played Chas Tenenbaum, Hackman's on-screen son.

Gene and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead at his Santa Fe home on Wednesday, alongside their dog, according to police reports.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the deaths, though no foul play is suspected at this time. They have labeled the situation "suspicious" and are conducting a thorough inquiry to determine the cause.

Hackman, 93, and his wife, 68, were discovered in separate areas of their home by two maintenance workers. Arakawa was found on the bathroom floor next to an open prescription pill bottle, while Hackman was found in the mudroom near the kitchen, with his sunglasses beside him. A dead dog was also discovered near Arakawa, while two other dogs were found alive on the property.

The investigation revealed no signs of forced entry, and emergency responders found no indication of a gas leak or carbon monoxide issues. Detectives confirmed that the bodies showed signs of decomposition, and the couple appeared to have fallen to the ground. Arakawa's body showed signs of bloating and mummification, and Hackman's body had similar signs.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office has issued a search warrant for the home, as they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths. No traumatic injuries were found on either body, and toxicology and carbon monoxide tests are underway to shed more light on the cause.

Authorities are treating the deaths with suspicion but have not yet provided additional details. The investigation is ongoing.