Hazel Keech And Yuvraj Singh In An Adorable Pic With Son Orion

Yuvraj with Hazel and Orion. (courtesy: yuvisofficial)

Hazel Keech and husband Yuvraj Singh are celebrating 6 years of togetherness. On Wednesday, Yuvraj Singh wished his wife Hazel Keech on their 6th anniversary with a mushy post. He shared a set of pictures of himself and Hazel. The third picture, however, has our heart - it features the couple along with their son Orion. Yuvraj Singh captioned the post: "Happy 6 baby! Here's to all the moments big and small that have made our love stand tall couldn't have asked for a better partner in crime. Happy anniversary."

See Yuvraj Singh's post here:

On Diwali, Hazel Keech posted this super cute picture of husband Yuvraj Singh and son Orion and she wrote: "Happy Diwali from mine to yours. Celebrating our first Diwali with our little pataka Orion. Hope this festival brings you all loads of love, togetherness, success and prosperity."

We love it when baby Orion features on his parents' Instagram profile. On Father's Day, Hazel shared this post and wrote: "Welcome to the world Orion Keech Singh. Mummy and Daddy love their little "puttar". Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars Happy Father's Day."

On Mother's Day this year, Hazel Keech shared this post, featuring Orion.

Hazel Keech married cricketer Yuvraj Singh in 2016. Earlier this year in January, the couple welcomed their baby boy and they named him Orion.

In terms of work, Hazel Keech has featured in films such as Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Bodyguard, Telugu film Billa and Maximum. Hazel also participated in the seventh season of the television reality show Bigg Boss.